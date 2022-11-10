ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($43.00) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 115.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TIM. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($49.00) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($46.00) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Price Performance

ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.00) on Thursday. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($16.00) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($24.40). The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.