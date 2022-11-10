Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $7.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.88. The company had a trading volume of 397,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.27. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,102 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 83,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

