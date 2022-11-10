ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Cap of $91.72 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $91.72 million and $177,646.93 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00577931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,266.72 or 0.30103493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

