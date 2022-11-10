Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 6.1 %

ZD traded up $4.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,688. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.57.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after buying an additional 56,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.