Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Shares Up 16%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 1,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.
Zijin Mining Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.
About Zijin Mining Group
Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.
