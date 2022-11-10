Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Shares of ZM opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $268.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

