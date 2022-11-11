101,060 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.7 %

GLW stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 171,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,314. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.