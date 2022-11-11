10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the October 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $10.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $110,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $994,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $4,366,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

