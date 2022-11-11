11,948 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 299,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,754. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.