1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

