1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

TXN opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.13.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.