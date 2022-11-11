1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,857,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,780,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($58.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

Shares of TTE opened at $58.93 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

