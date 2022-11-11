16,525 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 1.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,010.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 57,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

