19,004 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 188,353 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $151.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,114. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

