2,318 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.17. 73,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,231. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.