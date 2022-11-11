23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target Cut to $6.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ME. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
23andMe Stock Performance
ME opened at 3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.07 and a 200-day moving average of 3.02. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 2.12 and a 52-week high of 13.50.
Insider Activity at 23andMe
In other 23andMe news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after buying an additional 12,663,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 2,382,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,717,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,033,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 1,025,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,587,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,188,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
