314 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.