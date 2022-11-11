3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,860 ($21.42) price target on the stock.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,300 ($14.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 314.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,189.64. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($17.36).

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 23.25 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

