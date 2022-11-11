3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 494.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

