47,693 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,804,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,791,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,612,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 240,796 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 706,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $34.28.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

