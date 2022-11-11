4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ FDMT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,635. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.46.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 3,583.87%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
