4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDMT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,635. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 3,583.87%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

