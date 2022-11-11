56,640 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.72.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

