5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Down 9%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.56. 5,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 143,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Featured Stories

