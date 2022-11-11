750 Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Bought by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGE Energy Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ MGEE traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $68.92. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,441. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

