7,614 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 32.3% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth $270,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 11.4% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 217,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,725. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $29.84.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.