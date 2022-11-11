7,614 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 32.3% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth $270,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 11.4% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 217,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,725. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

