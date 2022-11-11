818,365 Shares in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Purchased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 818,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CIA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.14. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

