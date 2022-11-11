AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 165 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 175 to SEK 165 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 147 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 21,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

