Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 377.4% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 67,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. 83,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

