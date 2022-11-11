AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.20. The company had a trading volume of 256,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

