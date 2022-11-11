ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.56 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $101.56 million and $19,980.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00102445 USD and is down -8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,301.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

