Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
AOD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 12,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,847. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
