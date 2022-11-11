Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

AOD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 12,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,847. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

