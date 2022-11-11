Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Up 20%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). 1,358,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 677,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.07).

Abingdon Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.83.

Insider Activity

In other Abingdon Health news, insider Chris Henry Francis Yates acquired 125,000 shares of Abingdon Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($10,074.84).

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.

