ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Raised to €14.50 at Credit Suisse Group

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €13.00 ($13.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAVMY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.25) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($13.70) to €15.50 ($15.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.10 ($11.10) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

