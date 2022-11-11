Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,239. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
