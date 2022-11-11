Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,239. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

