Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

