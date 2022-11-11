Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ACP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.52.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
