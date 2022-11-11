Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc ( NYSE:JEQ Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

