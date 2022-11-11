Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.71

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$31.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

