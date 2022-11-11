Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Up 48%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 48% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.37. 97,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 35,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Acceleware Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

