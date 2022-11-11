Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Accenture worth $761,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.10. 71,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,584. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.