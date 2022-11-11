AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) PT Lowered to $2.50

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital upgraded AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

AcuityAds Stock Performance

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. AcuityAds has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

