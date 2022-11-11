Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
ADX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 370,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
