Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

ADX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 370,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

