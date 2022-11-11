ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ADC Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.44% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

