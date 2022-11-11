adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Increased to €115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €101.00 ($101.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($145.00) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

ADDYY stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 236,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,196. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

