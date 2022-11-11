adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Increased to €115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €101.00 ($101.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($145.00) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.
adidas Stock Performance
ADDYY stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 236,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,196. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
