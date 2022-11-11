AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdTheorent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.63.

AdTheorent Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADTH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

