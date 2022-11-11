AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

ADTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

ADTH opened at $2.13 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AdTheorent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter worth $52,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

