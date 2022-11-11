AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.
ADTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.
ADTH opened at $2.13 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter worth $52,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
