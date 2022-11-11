Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,047 shares of company stock valued at $58,194,482. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $4,254,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 238,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,652 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.