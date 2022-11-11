Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2022 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

11/2/2022 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2022 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $90.00.

10/20/2022 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – Advanced Energy Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Advanced Energy Industries Inc alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 179.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.