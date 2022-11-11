Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,516,232. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

