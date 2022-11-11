Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 173.37% from the company’s previous close.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $43,957.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at $778,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 132,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 86,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

