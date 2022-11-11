Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after buying an additional 285,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,620,000 after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 9.6 %

WMS opened at $89.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,047 shares of company stock valued at $58,194,482. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

